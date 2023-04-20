Hitchcock Nature Center seeking volunteers for Earth Day clean-up

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Hitchcock Nature Center is seeking volunteers for their annual Litter Busters Park Clean-up event happening Saturday — Earth Day.

Volunteers are asked to check in at the Loess Hills Lodge, where they will receive supplies needed to pick up litter.

At the end of the clean-up, there will be a celebration with refreshments and volunteers will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a free two-night cabin stay.

Volunteers are asked to dress for the weather, bring a pair of gloves, and a reusable water bottle — and wear tall socks with good hiking shoes or boots.

“These are your public lands, so we really invite you to come out here and get involved. We love having volunteers come out here,” said Dustin Clayton, a naturalist with Pottawatamie Conservation.

The clean-up is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

