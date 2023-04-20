Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Severe storms Wednesday night ahead of a cool down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as storm chances continue with the threat for large hail, strong winds and an isolated tornado or two.

Tornado Watch (wowt)

The severe threat will continue to push SE as the night goes on with the main concerns just SE of the Metro moving forward. The highest severe risk will be through 10PM but we will plan to see storm chances and continued showers overnight through early Thursday morning, although the severe potential wanes.

9 PM storms (wowt)

12 AM storms (wowt)

We’re looking at some potential storm development overnight as a batch of storms moves in from the W around 2-3AM. These likely would bring a higher wind threat but also could produce some hail.

Cooler air builds in behind this with a drop to the low 60s Thursday and 40s here Friday and Saturday.

