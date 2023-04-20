We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Severe storms Wednesday night ahead of a cool down

By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as storm chances continue with the threat for large hail, strong winds and an isolated tornado or two.

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(wowt)

The severe threat will continue to push SE as the night goes on with the main concerns just SE of the Metro moving forward. The highest severe risk will be through 10PM but we will plan to see storm chances and continued showers overnight through early Thursday morning, although the severe potential wanes.

9 PM storms
9 PM storms(wowt)
12 AM storms
12 AM storms(wowt)

We’re looking at some potential storm development overnight as a batch of storms moves in from the W around 2-3AM. These likely would bring a higher wind threat but also could produce some hail.

Cooler air builds in behind this with a drop to the low 60s Thursday and 40s here Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
The 108th Nebraska Legislature
In another late session, 108th Nebraska Legislature passes its first bill
Omaha Police arrest 4 girls in connection to assault captured on viral video
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects
Missing person generic
Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa

Latest News

Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day 8:20PM update
Emily's 10 day forecast
6 First Alert Storm Week: How does hail form?
Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day 6PM Update