Burn ban lifted in Pottawattamie County

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The open burn ban that has been in place in Pottawattamie County since April 4 has been lifted.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says recent rains along with increased soil moisture will promote a quicker greening of dry fuels. Many fields are also being worked as planting season ramps up, which further reduces fire fuels in cropland areas.

Although the ban is lifted, citizens are asked to continue minimizing open burning and always take precautions when conducting an open or controlled burn.

The county says to report the location of your burn before ignition and after the fire is out through Pottawattamie County 911 at (712) 328-5737.

