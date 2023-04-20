Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit by car in west Lincoln
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash just west of downtown, after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning outside a gas station at 1st & West O Streets.
A 37-year-old bicyclist was rushed to a Lincoln hospital by paramedics with Lincoln Fire & Rescue. The bicyclist is in critical but stable condition.
The 60-year-old driver who hit the cyclist told police he had a green light. No citations have been issued.
The westbound lanes of West O Street were shut down for roughly 90 minutes while officers investigated the incident.
