Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit by car in west Lincoln

LPD and LFR at the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist outside a gas station at 1st & West O early...
LPD and LFR at the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist outside a gas station at 1st & West O early Thursday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash just west of downtown, after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning outside a gas station at 1st & West O Streets.

A 37-year-old bicyclist was rushed to a Lincoln hospital by paramedics with Lincoln Fire & Rescue. The bicyclist is in critical but stable condition.

The 60-year-old driver who hit the cyclist told police he had a green light. No citations have been issued.

The westbound lanes of West O Street were shut down for roughly 90 minutes while officers investigated the incident.

