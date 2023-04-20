We are Local
Bellevue officials, utility say water safe despite discoloration, off taste

(MGN Online)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials put the word out on social media about the safety of its drinking water, assuring residents that Bellevue’s water supply was safe.

“The water may look or taste different because the area rivers are experiencing spring runoff of vegetation due to snow and ice melt,” the post states.

Residents had reported that their water was looking and tasting different enough to be concerning. According to the city’s post, that could remain an issue for a few more weeks.

Bellevue officials said they had reached out to Metropolitan Utilities District, the city’s water provider, about the issue and were assured that “water in Bellevue continues to meet all state and federal standards for safe drinking water.”

The City of Bellevue has received a few inquiries and some residents have also contacted the City of Bellevue’s water...

Posted by City of Bellevue, Nebraska on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

