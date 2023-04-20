Adams County Sheriff’s Office maintains presence at school where threats were made

CORNING, Iowa (WOWT) - A high school student in southwest Iowa will continue to be monitored after a student made threats last week.

According to the Southwest Valley School District, a threat was made by a student at Southwest Valley High School in Corning, Iowa on Thursday.

In a Facebook post made Monday, April 17, Superintendent Chris Fenster said that while the threat at the high school was made last Thursday, it wasn’t reported to authorities or the superintendent until late Friday.

The threat was deemed credible and the student was charged with terroristic threats Saturday morning. It was determined the threat was made two to three weeks prior.

The student is no longer allowed on school grounds and is on GPS monitoring by the county sheriff’s office.

“The failure to report this to either the Sheriff’s office or myself is inexcusable and not tolerable; therefore, I have taken appropriate personnel action while this matter is being investigated,” Fenster said in the Monday announcement.

Late Monday afternoon, Fenster advised the sheriff’s office of alleged threatening posts made by the same student. After investigating with the help of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, both say they do not have evidence that those threats are credible.

Informational meetings were held Wednesday with the high school’s students and staff to provide transparency about the situation. The sheriff’s office says additional security measures will be in place for all Southwest Valley activities, including prom and graduation.

Questions or concerns should be forwarded to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.