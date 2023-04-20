6 First Alert Storm Week: How lightning forms and staying safe in a storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thunderstorms are very common occurrences across Nebraska and Iowa during the Spring and Summer months, so common that you may not think twice about those flashes of light and rumbles of thunder. However, the processes that create the lightning in those storms are quite complex, and the bolts themselves are a very underrated hazard across the country.

Thunderstorms require several ingredients to form -- namely warm, humid air, a lifting mechanism, and an unstable atmosphere generally caused by a clash of temperatures. When that warm, humid air begins to rise through an unstable atmosphere, it condenses into tiny water droplets or bits of ice. The turbulence generated by the lifting and unstable atmosphere helps to create a static charge within the clouds. The rising and falling drops and ice separate those charges into different parts of the cloud, with negative charges collecting at the bottom of the cloud while positive charges collect near the top.

How Lightning Forms (WOWT)

This buildup of an electrical charge eventually leads to a static discharge. Initially, a small spark called a stepped leader reaches from the bottom of the cloud toward the ground, causing a similar reaction on the ground as an oppositely-charged spark begins to reach back up. When both charges meet, an intense burst of energy is exchanged between the cloud and the ground resulting in the bright flashes of lightning that we see. There can be several discharges, resulting in multiple flashes. All of this occurs in less than a second, giving very little warning as to when or where lightning may strike.

Different Types Of Lightning (WOWT)

This random nature of lightning makes it very dangerous for anyone outside in a thunderstorm. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from the parent storm, so if you can hear thunder you are close enough to be hit by lightning. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. If you must take shelter in a car, roll up the windows and avoid touching anything that may conduct electricity. You generally need to wait at least 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder to ensure it is safe to resume outdoor activities.

Storm Week Lightning Safety Tips (WOWT)

According to the Lightning Safety Council, lightning kills an average of 30 people a year across the United States. Florida has the highest rate of lightning strikes with 51 deaths since 2013. There is no safe outdoor activity during thunderstorms. People have been struck by lightning and killed while fishing, camping, playing soccer, and even just walking to their car. If you have plans to be outdoors and thunderstorms are in the forecast, always have a safety plan in place to get to a sturdy structure should a thunderstorm form.

