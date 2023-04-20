6 First Alert Storm Week: How does hail form?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hail is always a concern during severe weather season, but how does it form?

Hail forms thanks to strong thunderstorm updrafts that carry frozen water droplets upwards through the storm. Additional layers of ice freeze onto the water droplet as it’s carried up and down through the storm.

how does hail form (wowt)

Stronger thunderstorms have stronger updrafts and are able to carry larger hailstones upward through the storm. Eventually, the piece of hail will become too heavy to be supported by the updraft and fall to the ground.

Small hail is most common -- usually pea to penny-size. Anything over 1 inch, or quarter size, is considered severe. Although rare, hail can grow over 4 inches!

hail sizes (wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.