We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘We love that belly’: 40-pound cat finds forever home after gaining online audience

Patches, a 40-pound cat, has found his forever home, according to an animal shelter in Virginia. (Source: WWBT)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richmond, Va. (Gray News) - A cat weighing more than 40 pounds has been adopted after gaining attention online in just a few hours.

Richmond Animal Care and Control shared a photo on Wednesday morning of a cat named Patches.

According to the shelter team, he weighed 40.3 pounds but is on a regulated diet and exercise plan.

“We love that belly. Meet Patches, the largest cat anyone has ever seen,” the team shared online.

Staff said he was neutered, tested, chipped and ready to find a forever home.

A few hours later, the team shared that Patches was indeed adopted.

The initial animal care post has since been shared more than 1,200 times.

The team said anyone who did adopt Patches must be committed to getting him down to a safe and healthy weight.

Guinness World Records gave a 10-year-old cat named Himmy the record for being the “fattest cat” back in 1986. He weighed 46 pounds and 15 ounces.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 108th Nebraska Legislature
In another late session, 108th Nebraska Legislature passes its first bill
Omaha Police arrest 4 girls in connection to assault captured on viral video
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects
Missing person generic
Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa
Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.
New restaurant hopes to add life to Omaha’s Little Bohemia

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Now that conditions have somewhat improved, fire crews and land owners are assessing the burns...
Gov. Jim Pillen moves up Nebraska burn ban end date
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law on Monday, April 17, 2023, shows Ralph Yarl, the...
Homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty
A preliminary investigation found that all three floors of the garage partially or completely...
Search continues for victim in collapsed NYC parking garage
A controlled demolition of the collapsed parking lot is “time consuming and tedious and needs...
Mayor says recovery hasn't happened yet