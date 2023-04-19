UNMC expansion leads to city’s use of eminent domain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Colleen Tanner has gone a few rounds with the City of Omaha and property developers.

Years ago, she worked with a supermarket that moved in. The company built a fence to block the view of the top of the store. Her grandchildren painted the flowers.

Now, the land has been cleared and is ready for apartments to grow right next to Colleen’s home.

“I’m going to be in a box,” she said.

Colleen and her neighbors fought hard to scale down the development to stop it from taking over their neighborhood -- but, again, they can’t win down at City Hall.

Now, Colleen is fighting a different fight -- they’re in the sites of UNMC’s plans for their Saddle Creek campus. Some business owners in the area say the plans are already on paper, and their business is in the zone: negotiate or be condemned.

Josh Bruckner’s Neighbors Bar is in the development zone. He says the bar is much more than a business.

“My mom bought it in November of 1987, so she bought it a year after I was born,” Bruckner said. “I’ve been here since I was about one year old. We’ve had it for a long time.”

Professors at the Creighton School of Law tell us the Constitution gives the government the upper hand when it comes to taking property.

“This doctrine is actually recognized in the Constitution where it says in the Fifth Amendment, where it says private property shall not be taken without due process, and only for a public purpose, and there has to be just compensation,” said Professor Craig Dallon.

Dallon said figuring out what qualifies as “just compensation” can sometimes be challenging.

“The fair market value, whatever hundreds of thousands of dollars it is, but if it was the place where I was born, where my parents were born and raised or my grandparents lived or whatever, that’s kind of part of me,” Dallon said. “When we say ‘oh, the government can take that and turn it into a freeway,’ it hurts. But they can do it.”

Dallon said there are limited ways a property owner can fight against eminent domain -- but almost all of the time, the fight simply delays the process.

Two years ago, UNMC purchased three homes located in the shadow of its campus. Officials say it gives them an opportunity to further its footprint towards Leavenworth and make use of unused real estate.

“As far as being an urban campus and having the opportunity to acquire land, that makes sense, that’s again otherwise unusable in the community,” said Chad Kruse, director of campus development with UNMC. “We look at it as a great opportunity for us in terms of furthering our mission to serve Greater Omaha and the region.”

“Temporarily, what we’ll do is we’ll stitch back the vacant land with green space, and then there’s a little bit of parking just to the rear of the property that will create a handful of additional parking stalls.”

There are some properties in the area the Med Center plans to keep -- some storefronts along Leavenworth between 42nd and 44th will remain. The plans are to dress the buildings up a bit.

Nothing will change at Barrett’s Barleycorn -- but they do hope to see more business once the area is spruced up.

“We’re very fortunate,” said Tiger Bucholtz with Barrett’s. “We’ve always worked hand-in-hand with them. The more they build, the more people they bring around for lunch and for happy hour, and people that move into the neighborhood too, because they want to be close to the Med Center.”

Officials say they plan to begin demolishing the vacant homes in a couple of weeks, with the project aiming for completion by June.

Officials also say the project is not connected to their Saddle Creek development.

