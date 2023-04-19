We are Local
Three Omaha men run Boston Marathon together, finding inspiration along the way

Three Omaha men say running the Boston Marathon was about more than the runner's high.
By Brent Weber
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was Jon Foss’s first Boston Marathon -- and for him, the magnitude hit home mid-race.

“I was running up a hill, and I had my nutrition in my hand, and I dropped it, so I had to come down, pick it up, and turn around, and I had the 180 view of all the people on the hill behind me,” Foss said. “It just kind of struck me, I’m running Boston right now, and there’s thousands of people behind me.”

About 30,000 runners in all, including 72 Nebraskans.

“We were digging deep, fighting every second, and it was just downpouring at the end,” said Seth Marek.

Hours after completing America’s most storied marathon, three of them, Seth, Jon and Derek Loseke, were still riding the runner’s high when they talked about it with 6 News.

All posted personal bests, all found inspiration along the way -- or in Derek’s case, provided inspiration for a runner behind.

“I was the person that somebody (behind me) came upon,” Loseke said. “I was wearing bright pink, so you could see me from a mile away, but I had somebody as soon as I crossed the finish line, he was step by step with me and he came up to me and hugged me and said he’d been trying to run me down the last six miles.”

“The last 10K to go, I was getting a lot of encouragement on my watch that I could see, and that was really cool,” Seth said. “That really helped me pump up and got me through that last little bit of tough effort.”

Seth admitted that checking out all those messages from friends might have cost him a few seconds, but he didn’t mind -- coming up just short of his 2:50 goal.

“I missed it by 35 seconds,” Seth said. “I missed mine by 38,” Derek said. “My goal was to have fun, and I had a lot of fun,” Jon said.

Their buddy, Tyson Jochum, missed the interview due to dinner with his family, but not the race -- all finding the experience both humbling and inspirational, ten years after the marathon bombing.

“I’ve been dreaming about running Boston since I was 14, and it’s finally here,” said Jon. “I had a lot of moments that I had to pinch myself. The phrase ‘Boston Strong,’ you see that all over the place, you see that on the course -- that really embodies the way the city reacted to the tragedy, and found a way to continue to celebrate this support, while still honoring the victims.”

Find a list of runners here.

