Sarpy County biotech firm providing affordable housing for employees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Streck, one of the nation’s largest biotech firms is now taking on the role of the landlord. They’re opening their very own apartment complex called the Nest.

“I think we did a good job at not making it look like affordable housing.”

Connie Ryan is the CEO of Streck. She tells 6 News it’s been a project long in the works to build 84 studio, one and two-bedroom apartment units -- complete with a pool and a clubhouse.

Ryan’s hope is that it will help recruit and retain workers.

“I think the first thing we became clear was we were going to have a shortage of hourly employees,” Ryan said.

Any Streck employee who’s interested in renting an apartment will get a price based on their financial needs.

It’s not just the affordability Ryan hopes is attractive, but the easy commute. The complex sits right next door to the office.

“The response that we’ve had is that I’m glad I can walk to work, ride my bike to work, and if I do drive it’s just up the street,” Ryan said.

David Zbylut told us he and many of his coworkers feel relieved they won’t have to drive far just to get to work.

“I haven’t had to get gas for three weeks now, so that’s a plus,” Zyblut said.

And, what the company believes makes the Nest unique is that the entire project is only financed by Streck. It doesn’t have any local, state, or federal financial assistance.

“When you do it yourself you can move things a lot faster,” Ryan said.

The apartment complex will be managed by Burlington Capital.

