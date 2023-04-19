Omaha man sentenced for distributing fentanyl, customer died

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing a controlled substance.

The case began on January 12, 2021 when Council Bluffs police & fire were dispatched to a motel to help an unresponsive person who ultimately died from a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators discovered that Jason D. Hartzell, 22, distributed fentanyl pressed pills to the victim. They reviewed phone information, social media information, surveillance footage, and witness interviews to help reach that conclusion.

There is no parole in the federal system. Hartzell will serve a three-year term of supervised release after he serves his 14-year sentence.

Upon announcing the sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Iowa said fentanyl has become the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the country. Counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pills often resemble pharmaceutical pills. However they contain potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

To learn more about how One Pill Can Kill, visit the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website.

