Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Offutt Air Force Base went on lockdown for a few minutes Wednesday afternoon.
Initial posts on the base’s official social media accounts just after 2 p.m. advised those on base to remain inside and lock and barricade doors. About 20 minutes after the first tweet was sent, the “all clear” was given.
The posts stated “REAL WORLD” before noting that movement on base was restricted — in contrast to the training exercises conducted last week and in February, alerting residents and media in the area about increased activity on the base.
The base conducted a nuclear training exercise on Tuesday, April 10; and other training exercises on Thursday and Friday.
A lockdown was also prompted by a “trespasser” during Februrary’s training exercise after a vehicle with several people in it — one of whom had several outstanding misdemeanor warrants — made a wrong turn onto the base.
