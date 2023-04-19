We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Offutt Air Force Base went on lockdown for a few minutes Wednesday afternoon.

Initial posts on the base’s official social media accounts just after 2 p.m. advised those on base to remain inside and lock and barricade doors. About 20 minutes after the first tweet was sent, the “all clear” was given.

The posts stated “REAL WORLD” before noting that movement on base was restricted — in contrast to the training exercises conducted last week and in February, alerting residents and media in the area about increased activity on the base.

REAL WORLD: Offutt Air Force Base is currently on lockdown. Movement on base is restricted. Stay inside, and lock and barricade doors if possible. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Posted by Offutt Air Force Base on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The base conducted a nuclear training exercise on Tuesday, April 10; and other training exercises on Thursday and Friday.

Offutt Air Force Base will have some increased activity Tuesday -- but it's for a drill.

A lockdown was also prompted by a “trespasser” during Februrary’s training exercise after a vehicle with several people in it — one of whom had several outstanding misdemeanor warrants — made a wrong turn onto the base.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 108th Nebraska Legislature
In another late session, 108th Nebraska Legislature passes its first bill
Omaha Police arrest 4 girls in connection to assault captured on viral video
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects
Missing person generic
Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa
Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.
New restaurant hopes to add life to Omaha’s Little Bohemia

Latest News

Sarpy County mails ballots for Papillion-La Vista Community Schools bond election
Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Daughter of man found dead in Lancaster County ditch appears in court
Embezzlement & theft sentence
Iowa ConAgra union president sentenced for embezzlement