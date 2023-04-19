We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska state senators pass permitless conceal carry bill

Nebraska state senators pass permitless conceal carry bill
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill legalizing conceal carry without a permit on Wednesday.

In a cloture vote, state senators passed LB77 33-14 with 2 senators not voting.

The bill allows anyone who can legally purchase a gun to also conceal it in public without needing a permit or a safety training class to do so.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for signature.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 108th Nebraska Legislature
In another late session, 108th Nebraska Legislature passes its first bill
Omaha Police arrest 4 girls in connection to assault captured on viral video
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects
Missing person generic
Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa
Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.
New restaurant hopes to add life to Omaha’s Little Bohemia

Latest News

Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Daughter of man found dead in Lancaster County ditch appears in court
Embezzlement & theft sentence
Iowa ConAgra union president sentenced for embezzlement
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
Omaha man sentenced for distributing fentanyl after customer died
Rusty's Midday Update