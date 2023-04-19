Iowa ConAgra union president sentenced for embezzlement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - A former president of a union representing ConAgra employees in Iowa was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison for embezzlement and theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa said James Darin Boatman, 53, set up a credit card in the union’s name without authorization.

An investigation revealed that from at least May 2017 until August 2019, Boatman used the card for personal expenses that included vacations to Florida, large repairs on his personal vehicle, and to pay for attorney representation for a matter unrelated to union concerns.

Boatman also wrote checks from Union funds to cover personal expenses and to pay himself for unauthorized lost time for periods that he claimed he was doing union business.

Boatman pleaded guilty to embezzlement and theft of labor union assets. He agreed to pay $74,231.34 in restitution to the union.

He was president of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 617 from 2010 until 2019. Members include production workers and skilled trade workers at the ConAgra plant in Fort Madison, Iowa.

There is no parole in the federal system. Boatman will serve three years of supervised release once he serves his two-year sentence.

