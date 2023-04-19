Gov. Jim Pillen moves up Nebraska burn ban end date

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen’s office on Wednesday moved up the end date on Nebraska’s burn ban, which was set to remain in effect for the next several days.

The governor’s office had said that Pillen would consult with fire and emergency officials to continually reassess the ban. Wednesday, the governor announced that the ban would end at 11:59 on Thursday.

The statewide ban was put into effect on Monday afternoon, when the governor issued a ban by executive order on open burning across Nebraska because of the dry and windy conditions that had elevated fire risk in many parts of the state.

At that time, the ban was set to expire at midnight on Sunday, April 23.

The repeal of the statewide ban now places that decision back at the local level, allowing fire chiefs to assess whether bans need to be declared in their locales.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.