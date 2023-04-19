We are Local
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrests two in connection with deadly Sidney stabbing

One man is dead and another was critically injured Monday morning after a stabbing in Sidney, Iowa.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Two people are facing several charges in connection with a warrant and deadly stabbing in Sidney, Iowa Monday.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office personnel, along with ambulance crews from Sidney, Hamburg and Tabor, were dispatched to a home near Main and Douglas Streets at 11:46 a.m.

Paramedics found two males that had been stabbed on arrival. One victim was transported to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, where he was later pronounced dead. A second victim was life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday afternoon identified the first victim as 26-year-old Corey Miller of Sidney. The state medical examiner’s office ruled his cause of death was stab wounds.

The second victim, a 28-year-old man from Sidney, is currently at Nebraska Medicine in stable condition.

Mark Dupre, 26, and Katelan Jacobs, 23
Mark Dupre, 26, and Katelan Jacobs, 23

A search warrant at the home found several “illegal and illicit items,” per the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. 26-year-old Mark Dupre and 23-year-old Katelan Jacobs, both of Sidney, were arrested Tuesday at a separate location on charges stemming from the search warrant.

Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance, over five grams of methamphetamine, with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dupre was also charged with possession of marijuana, his second offense. Jacobs was additionally charged with first-offense possession of marijuana.

Dupre’s bond was set at $100,000 cash, and Jacobs’ bond was set at $300,000 cash.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

