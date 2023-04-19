6 News WOWT viewability limited on Thursday
Tower maintenance will affect channel signal for over-the-air vewiers, most cable providers
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT will not be viewable over the air for a short time Thursday while crews work to perform maintenance on our broadcast tower.
From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, our transmitter will be shut down, limiting our viewability in the area, particularly if you view 6 News WOWT with an antenna.
The outage will also affect DirecTV and Dish Network as well as most cable providers; but our programming will still be available on Cox Cable as well the following subscription streaming services: Youtube TV, Hulu Live, Charter, Peacock, and the NBC App.
