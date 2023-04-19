We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 News WOWT viewability limited on Thursday

Tower maintenance will affect channel signal for over-the-air vewiers, most cable providers
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT will not be viewable over the air for a short time Thursday while crews work to perform maintenance on our broadcast tower.

From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, our transmitter will be shut down, limiting our viewability in the area, particularly if you view 6 News WOWT with an antenna.

The outage will also affect DirecTV and Dish Network as well as most cable providers; but our programming will still be available on Cox Cable as well the following subscription streaming services: Youtube TV, Hulu Live, Charter, Peacock, and the NBC App.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 108th Nebraska Legislature
In another late session, 108th Nebraska Legislature passes its first bill
Omaha Police arrest 4 girls in connection to assault captured on viral video
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects
Missing person generic
Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa
Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.
New restaurant hopes to add life to Omaha’s Little Bohemia

Latest News

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrests two in connection with deadly Sidney stabbing
Sarpy County mails ballots for Papillion-La Vista Community Schools bond election
Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown