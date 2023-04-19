We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible after 5pm Wednesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The round of storms last night has moved out and now the focus turns to the potential for stronger storms later on tonight after 5pm. That is why today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

We’ll get a chance to warm into the lower 80s for a while this afternoon out ahead of a cold front that is move in from the northwest. That front will be the spark for storm development after 5pm.

Cold Front
Cold Front(WOWT)

Large hail is likely the greatest threat from any storms that develop first but a tornado can’t be ruled out entirely. The storms will then move east into the evening and should evolve into more of a strong wind threat.

Severe threats
Severe threats(WOWT)

All this happens after a high near 80 degrees in the metro

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Storms could linger as late as 1-2am overnight before moving east and out of the area. A few lingering showers could be on the map to start Thursday leading us into a long stretch of cooler than average weather.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

