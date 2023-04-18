We are Local
Teen defendant sentenced in Sarpy County fireworks attack

The second of three suspects accused in a fireworks attack in Bellevue last summer was sentenced Tuesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The 19-year-old involved in the fireworks attack on a Sarpy County family last summer has been sentenced to probation for his role in the assault.

The attack left two men seriously injured and was captured on a neighbor’s camera. One victim suffered burns to the head and broken ribs. Another had a broken eye socket.

Maddix Foss, who was 18 at the time of the July 4 assault, was sentenced Tuesday to four years probation. He had pleaded no contest in February to the one charge against him, thus dismissing a case involving terroristic threats that had occurred less than a month before the Roman candle attack on the Fourth of July.

Foss is the third person sentenced in this case.

His mother, Brittany King, was sentenced in February to 2-4 years for each felony charge, meaning she will spend a minimum of two years in state prison. Her boyfriend, Jeremy Brown, was sentenced earlier this month to 3-4 years in prison for first-degree assault, minus 61 days for time served.

Investigators say King, along with several other family members — including small children — drove to the victims’ neighborhood near 135th and Harrison streets last July 4th around 7 p.m., and started shooting Roman candles at them as they sat in the driveway.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this article.

