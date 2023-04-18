We are Local
Southwest Valley High School student removed from district after allegedly making threats

The school district says the student is being monitored by law enforcement
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CORNING, Iowa (WOWT) - A high school student in southwest Iowa is being monitored by law enforcement after allegedly making threats.

According to the Southwest Valley School District, a threat was made by a student at Southwest Valley High School in Corning, Iowa on Thursday.

In a Facebook post made Monday, April 17, Superintendent Chris Fenster said that while the threat at the high school was made last Thursday, it wasn’t reported to authorities or the superintendent until late Friday.

Fenster says the threat was deemed credible and the student was charged and removed from the school.

Details on the nature of the alleged threat or why it wasn’t immediately reported are currently unclear.

“The failure to report this to either the Sheriff’s office or myself is inexcusable and not tolerable; therefore, I have taken appropriate personnel action while this matter is being investigated,” Fenster said in the Monday announcement.

Tuesday morning the school district announced that other alleged threats have been made by the student and are under investigation, but the school buildings are safe and the day will continue as normal.

The school district says the student is at their home and is being monitored by law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

