Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer & windier conditions today before a few storms tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Get ready for another nice April day with highs expected to climb into the 70s. That will happen along with a stronger southeast wind gusting up to near 30 mph at times.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

We’ll be dry all day but there is the threat of a few storms after 9pm tonight. I don’t expect anything widespread but there could be some rounds of thunder that wake you up in the middle of the night. The risk of any severe weather is low with these but not impossible.

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

That threat looks to end before 2am for most of us but a few showers could linger into early Wednesday. More storms are possible Wednesday evening and those could be a bit stronger. That is why Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. You can find more info regarding that here.

Cooler air and a few showers will linger for Thursday morning and it will be a struggle to warm Thursday afternoon

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

