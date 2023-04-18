Questions raised regarding capacity of new Douglas County Juvenile Justice Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Union raises questions about the new Juvenile Justice Center: What happens when there’s not enough room?

It’s a debate that’s been going on ever since the county announced its intention that the current facility, the Douglas County Youth Center will close. That happens at the end of the year.

Every month, the Child and Youth Services Committee gets together at City Hall with a number of stakeholders and shares the population report at the Douglas County Youth Center.

This snapshot is from last Thursday when 75 juveniles were detained.

The issue is that the Juvenile Justice Center that’s next to the courthouse will take over those duties later this year, and it has 64 beds.

Meaning if they switched today, there wouldn’t be room for 11 youngsters.

Of the 75 juveniles detained, 29 have been charged as adults and nine of them are facing homicide charges.

The head of the Omaha Police Union worries the Douglas County Youth Center will close before the issue of capacity is figured out.

“The biggest concern we have now is my members are sharing stories that they’re trying to detain juveniles who are violent,” said Tony Conner with the Omaha Police Officer’s Association. “For example, just last night we have a juvenile, 17 years old, he has a long juvenile record. He stabbed his brother twice. He runs and is eventually captured. Officers request detention for the juvenile and probation says no.”

The union president says the juvenile was eventually detained but still questions the initial decision from probation whose officers use a ranking system to decide whether the incident should lead to being detained.

Tony Conner believes judges are best equipped to decide that in such a serious matter as a stabbing since judges are accountable to the public.

County Commissioner Chris Rodgers says he believes the process is working, especially once the contract with state probation is up in May and Douglas County will no longer be required to take juveniles from other jurisdictions.

There are currently five of the 75 juveniles detained that are from other counties, such as Sarpy and Buffalo counties.

Rodgers also put the state on notice Tuesday, that the decision-makers with probation have 8 months to figure out why so many juveniles are spending so many days detained and why they aren’t getting the help back into society that they need.

He says there are many nonprofits wanted to step in to help but don’t want to assume all of the risk without the state having their backs.

