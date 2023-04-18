Omaha Police arrest 4 girls in connection to assault captured on viral video

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a video of an assault circulated online and led to the arrest of four girls.

According to the Omaha Police Department, four girls were arrested in connection to an assault that happened on April 3, 2023, at 23rd and J Street.

Officers responded at 7:34 p.m. to the incident and spoke with a victim, who allegedly said she and her daughter were assaulted by four females.

Police say a video of the incident was posted on social media and investigators identified the four girls.

The ages of the suspects have not yet been released. Investigators are working with the Douglas County Juvenile County Attorney as the investigation continues.

