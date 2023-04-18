We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police arrest 4 girls in connection to assault captured on viral video

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a video of an assault circulated online and led to the arrest of four girls.

According to the Omaha Police Department, four girls were arrested in connection to an assault that happened on April 3, 2023, at 23rd and J Street.

Officers responded at 7:34 p.m. to the incident and spoke with a victim, who allegedly said she and her daughter were assaulted by four females.

Police say a video of the incident was posted on social media and investigators identified the four girls.

The ages of the suspects have not yet been released. Investigators are working with the Douglas County Juvenile County Attorney as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 108th Nebraska Legislature
In another late session, 108th Nebraska Legislature passes its first bill
Nebraska State Patrol arrests one, locates missing juvenile after I-80 pursuit
Missing person generic
Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa
Omaha Police looking for more information on shooting at party
Fremont County, Iowa authorities investigate fatal stabbing

Latest News

A reported explosion at Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River on Monday killed one employee...
Cause of deadly plant explosion considered accidental, State Fire Marshal’s Office says
Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup...
Man arrested with more than 80 lbs. of weed during traffic stop for speeding
Iowa high school student removed from district after allegedly making threats
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch killed in west Omaha, documents state