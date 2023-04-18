Omaha to have several drop-off sites for upcoming Drug Take Back Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting the 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and there will be multiple sites in Omaha for drop-off.

On Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the DEA and partners will have 13 sites around the Omaha metro where people can safely dispose of tablets, capsules, patches and other solid prescription drugs.

New this year, the National Guard is partnering with the DEA to have a Take Back site at 11650 Rainwood Road in Omaha.

“We’re encouraging families to look through their medicine cabinets and remove the temptation for experimentation that can come when others know you’re holding onto a medication,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. "

The DEA says a key point of Drug Take Back Day is preventing people from misusing prescription medication.

“Unfortunately, we know from research that a majority of people who misused prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend,” said Emily Murray with the DEA’s Omaha Division. “Even further, research shows that two-thirds of teens who misused pain relievers in the past year say that they got them from family or friends, including from a home medicine cabinet.”

While dropping off unused drugs is encouraged, there are limitations. Syringes, sharps and illicit drugs will not be accepted. And liquid products like cough syrup should remain tightly sealed in their original container.

The DEA and partners will have 4,000 drug collection sites set up nationwide on April 22.

