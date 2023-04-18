Omaha couple disputes parking ticket from Texas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Any official-looking letter from a lawyer would make most of us nervous especially if it claims you owe money.

But a collections threat isn’t a scare tactic an Omaha couple near 93rd and Western is falling for, because the debt isn’t theirs.

Their Kia has taken Tom and Teresa Riss on many trips but they’ve not driven 900 miles south and parked it.

“Never been to El Paso and never been to the state of Texas yet,” Teresa said.

But a lawyer’s letter alleges a car in Teresa’s name was parked in an El Paso lot with a self-service kiosk more than two years ago. The collections notice claims a parking fee never got paid.

“It’s only 80 dollars, the cost isn’t the issue. It’s why am I receiving this when I was never in the state, I don’t have that vehicle and how is my name attached to it? With your current address.”

The collection notice claims the parking lot time receipt had expired.

Usually, the paid parking lot enforcer will take an identifying picture but in this case, the car had no plates so they came around to the dash to either take a photo or record the VIN number. But did that match Teresa’s car?”

“Yeah this VIN number isn’t even close,” Tom Riss said. “If you look it up online it will tell you it’s a Ford vehicle this VIN comes from.”

6 News contacted Colorado Parking Attorney Daniel B. Kelley who sent the debt notice.

“Yeah I’ll look into it,” Kelley said. “If you owe the money you owe the money but if you don’t and there’s an issue and I can accommodate somebody then I’ll do it. I try to be as reasonable as I can be.”

Kelley represents paid parking lots in 30 states and says out of 700,000 violation notices sent out, only 82 mistakes have been discovered.

“I can guarantee you that when somebody disputes a debt it does not get reported to any credit bureau until after a thorough investigation.”

Teresa and Tom are certain the parking debt letter sent to them is an error.

“Question the bill, question the bill,” Teresa said. “If you weren’t there don’t just pay it, question it.”

Collecting proof that the parking violation at the Texas lot isn’t theirs, the Risses say the debt should be canceled and if sent a survey about their experience it’s likely they wouldn’t even give the debt collectors a lone star.

The parking lot attorney says the investigation into the collection notice should be completed by Tuesday, and if it’s a mistake he’ll call the couple personally. In the meantime, Tom and Teresa Riss will watch their credit to make sure it’s not been affected or that any identity theft is involved.

