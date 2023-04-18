North Omaha fire under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a multi-unit residence in north Omaha is under investigation.

According to a report, OFD responded to the scene near North 18th Street and Miami Street just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

Smoke and flames were reported on arrival, but firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single unit and bring it under control in less than ten minutes.

OFD believes the fire was set on purpose.

No arrests have been made at this time.

