LFR: Fire at homeless encampment spreads to grass, trees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a homeless encampment in west Lincoln on Tuesday evening that would later spread to nearby trees and grass.

According to LFR, the fire was spotted near Southwest 1st and West B Streets at 5:20 p.m.

The flames were located 300 to 400 feet off the road near a set of railroad tracks. Several tents were also damaged in the fire.

The railroad track near the area, as well as a small portion of A Street, is closed.

According to officials, a rig from Southwest Rural Fire was also called to the scene.

LFR said that the exact cause of the fire is currently unknown. No individuals were injured due to the fire.

