Greater Omaha Chamber on the state of entrepreneurship in the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last Friday, 250 people attended a startup job mixer with 15 Nebraska companies looking to hire talent. The turnout points to an emerging community supporting startups in the metro, according to Laurel Oetken with the Greater Omaha Chamber.

“There’s more angel investors now than ever that are giving their time and energy and dollars to these companies that are coming out of the Omaha area because they see the potential for growth here,” said Oetken.

Resources like the Nebraska Prototype Grant and the newly established Nebraska Startup Academy look to support new businesses.

Oetken said that last year, Nebraska’s startups received $450 million for expanding.

“I think over the next 10 years I really hope the people will say that Omaha is the best place to be an entrepreneur, and Nebraska is the best place to do business and to start and scale companies.”

Justin Krug joined a startup called Workshop in 2022. Since he got there, the company has tripled in size. He also helped organize that job mixer last week.

“I want to help more young professionals stumble their way into the startup community because unless you know someone, it’s hard to kind of find it,” said Krug. “But once you do, the community and everyone around it is so encouraging and will really stick their necks out for you.”

According to US Census data from 2016 through 2020, the number of closed businesses was starting to catch up to the number of new ones created in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area.

In 2016, there were 500 more businesses created than lost.

In 2020 it was about even.

New business owners like Mark Wong hope to be part of the growth. He and two others developed a subscription-based app called Tippl to connect consumers with local bars and restaurants.

“Technology just keeps getting more and more important in society,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s easy, but it does seem like if you are doing something with technology nowadays there are probably more opportunities.”

Wong hopes to see his company go nationwide as did Omaha-based startup Toast.

