Fremont County, Iowa authorities investigate fatal stabbing

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities are investigating after one man died and another was injured in a stabbing Monday morning in the town of Sidney, Iowa.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office personnel, along with ambulance crews from Sidney, Hamburg and Tabor, were dispatched to a home near Main and Douglas Streets at 11:46 a.m.

Paramedics found two males that had been stabbed on arrival. One victim was transported to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, where he was later pronounced dead. A second victim was life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement says there is no active threat to the public. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 374-2424 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at (712) 322-1585.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released. The names of the victims also have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

