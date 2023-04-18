We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday nights

Emily's Tuesday night forecast update
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds build ahead of storm chances Tuesday night. The severe weather threat Tuesday is minimal with a chance for a strong storm or two after 9 PM. Up to 1″ hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out for the highlighted areas, including the Metro, through about 2 AM.

Tuesday severe risk
Tuesday severe risk(wowt)

We’ll likely see two rounds of storms.... the first moves through the Metro between 10PM-12AM with another around 1AM-2AM.

Tuesday rain chances
Tuesday rain chances(wowt)

Storms clear by Wednesday morning and we’ll warm to a high of 78. Wednesday is our next 6 First Alert Weather Day with a higher threat for severe storms bringing large hail and strong winds near the Metro and points to the SE.

6 FAWD
6 FAWD(wowt)

Chances pick up between 5-7PM as a line of storms develops. Right now, this looks to form just SE of the Metro but this could easily shift a bit to the NW and bring higher impacts to the Metro. The highest severe risk will be through 10PM but we will plan to see storm chances and continued showers overnight through early Thursday morning.

7PM Wednesday
7PM Wednesday(wowt)
10 PM Wednesday
10 PM Wednesday(wowt)

Cooler air builds in behind this with a drop to the low 60s Thursday and 40s here Friday and Saturday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

