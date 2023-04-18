Do Good Days: Volunteering with Omaha area nonprofits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday kicks off the official start of Do Good Days here in the Omaha metro.

SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa are hoping to round up more volunteers to help local nonprofits continue to thrive.

The two organizations are recruiting people from our community to donate time, money or resources to the hundreds of nonprofits in the area.

We are at a time when volunteer staff is critically low. Share Omaha says the community has once again been incredibly giving and they hope to see it continue.

“It’s our community’s time to help rebuild the volunteer base and expand the volunteer base,” said Share Omaha Executive Director Teresa Mardesen. “We had a goal of ‘let’s get 500 new volunteers’ for these four Do Good Days, and late last week we eclipsed that goal of 500 people signing up, and as of this morning we had more than 1,600 volunteers already signed up for Do Good Days.”

Mardesen says volunteers help save time and money for local nonprofits, allowing them to stay focused on their mission.

Despite surpassing their new volunteer goal, there are still hundreds of volunteer shifts that need to be filled during Do Good Days.

If you’re not able to volunteer, Mardesen says there are other ways to give.

“Another way if you’re not able to volunteer during the four days of Do Good Days, you can also give the gift of the value of a volunteer hour. So that value is $29.95, which is the national calculation for a volunteer hour. You can donate the cash value of a volunteer hour.”

Mardesen says volunteers are critical to the area’s nonprofits, and often can’t run optimally without them. She says on average, Omaha nonprofits need 88 volunteer hours to help them run smoothly.

