Creighton lands transfer sharpshooter out of Utah State

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Point guard Steven Ashworth committed to Creighton today, choosing the Bluejays over BYU, Oklahoma State, and returning to Utah State. Ashworth is coming off a career year with the Aggies, leading Utah State with 16.2 average points per game, being named First Team All-Mountain West Conference, and helping Utah State to an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. This past season, Ashworth also shot 43.4% from beyond the arc, ranking him sixth nationally.

The Utah native will likely replace point guard Ryan Nembhard who entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Ashworth becomes Creighton’s second transfer commit this offseason, along with Grand Island native Isaac Traudt out of Virginia. Joining Traudt and Ashowrth as newcomers for the 2023-2024 season is guard Josiah Dotzler out of Bellevue West.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.