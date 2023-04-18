6 First Alert Storm Week: What is the ‘cap’ and why didn’t storms happen?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During the spring and summer you’ll often hear us talk about the ‘cap’ when discussing our potential for severe weather in the area.

Many times we’ll say it but won’t have time to thoroughly explain exactly what it is. Let’s dive in a bit and show you how it can inhibit storms from forming some hot and humid afternoons.

Normally as you travel upward in the atmosphere the air cools, but sometimes that is not the case entirely.

The ‘Cap’ is layer of warm air high up in the atmosphere that can stop hot, humid air from rising. It hits that layer and it no longer can freely rise and continue to produce clouds and thunderstorms in an efficient way. Sometimes that warm layer is very thick and can be impossible to overcome. Other times is can be very thin and the rising air can have enough momentum to bust through it on it’s trip upward. That would allow thunderstorm growth to continue and severe storms would develop.

Explaining the 'Cap' (WOWT)

Several times our computer models can have a difficult time forecasting the strength of the ‘Cap’ and it can greatly impact a forecast that has a chance of severe weather involved. If ever there is a day when thunderstorms were in the forecast and they just didn’t happen, the ‘Cap’ was likely the cause.

