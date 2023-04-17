Voter registration deadlines approaching for Westside Community School District bond election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s still time for Douglas County residents in the Westside school district to register to vote in a bond election, but they should act soon.

The election is entirely by mail and ballots are being mailed out this week to registered voters in the Westside Community School District.

Those who wish to vote, but either needs to register or update voter information should watch for two key deadlines.

According to the Douglas County Election Commission, residents have until Friday, April 21 to register either online or for a mailed registration to be postmarked. April 21 is also the deadline for a registration form to be delivered to the election office by someone other than the person registering.

Voters that miss the registration deadline can still register in person at the Douglas County Election Office until 6 p.m. Friday, April 28.

The vote is to request $121 million in bonds and taxes to finance an infrastructure expansion for Westside Middle and High Schools, and support new construction at Westgate, Loveland and Hillside Elementary Schools.

