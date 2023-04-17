Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Less wind, more warmth and a First Alert Weather Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wind has backed off this morning allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s as you head out the door. That brisk start to the day will warm up much more than the weekend though. Highs in the upper 60s should be widespread!

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully there won’t but much wind today. Gusts up near 15 mph from the northwest should be the extent of it.

Monday Wind (WOWT)

Warmer weather is on the way Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Southeast wind gusts will help us get there as they pick back up and gust to near 30 mph.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is the threat of an isolated storm or two that could be a bit stronger Tuesday night after 9pm. Hail and wind would be the threat with anything that could get going.

Tuesday Night Severe (WOWT)

The greater threat of severe storms will be Wednesday evening and overnight and that is why I’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Large hail and strong wind would be the main threats from any storms that get going. Check in later this morning and this week for more details.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.