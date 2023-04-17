We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Several live roosters commonly used for cockfighting were recently discovered hidden in vehicles at the Laredo Port of Entry on separate occasions, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.

Four other live roosters were discovered hidden in the console of a different pickup at the end of March.

“We remain committed to upholding our agriculture mission, preventing the spread of animal diseases and preventing the exploitation of live animals,” said port director Alberto Flores.

The roosters from both seizures were taken to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Nebraska State Trooper sentenced for child pornography
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested an Omaha Hy-Vee employee on three...
Omaha Hy-Vee employee arrested on 3 felony warrants after foot chase
Omaha's newest science center and museum held it's grand opening Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Omaha’s Kiewit Luminarium officially opens
Dozens of trans rights supporters protested in Omaha at the Dodge Street overpass on Sunday,...
Trans rights supporters in Omaha protest against LB574, other legislation
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Security Check: Lack of barriers in secondary screening areas could be putting air travelers at risk
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing
FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Judge: If news taints rape-trial jurors, Trump shares blame
Leonid Volkov, 37, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in Massachusetts.
Man charged with murder after bodies found in storage unit
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China