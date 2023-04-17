Ralph Yarl released from hospital and recovering at home, family says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 16-year-old seriously injured in a shooting Thursday has been released from medical care and is recovering at home.

The father of Ralph Yarl told KCTV5 that his son was taken home and even able to walk some in the hospital parking lot.

The teen was trying to pick up his siblings from a house in the 1100 block of NE 115th Terrace. Instead, he ended up at NE 115th Street. After knocking at the door, he was shot.

UPDATE: I just talked to Ralph’s dad who confirmed Ralph is home from the hospital. He even walked from the hospital lobby to the parking lot! His dad says doctors are calling this nothing short of a miracle. We’ll share more coming up at 4, 5 and 6 on @KCTV5. #RalphYarl https://t.co/XEgBfdaueC — Morgan Mobley (@MMobleyKCTV5) April 17, 2023

Police said on Sunday they held the shooter for 24 hours and did not charge him. Police added that they needed a statement from the victim.

The North Kansas City Schools district described the Staley High School junior as an “excellent student and talented musician.”

Vice President Kamala Harris offered her support for Yarl, as the incident has garnered national attention.

Doug and I are praying for Ralph Yarl and his family as he fights for his life.



Let's be clear: No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell.



Every child deserves to be safe. That’s the America we are fighting for. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 17, 2023

