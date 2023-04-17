Priest talks allowed in court in Bellevue double murder case

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A district judge in Sarpy County issues a critical decision in a double murder case.

Adam Price is accused of smothering his two children to death and then fleeing to California. What price said to two priests will be allowed at trial.

According to court records, Price talked to two California priests in person before he was arrested. His defense argued those statements were made in confidence and cannot be used in court.

But Sarpy County District Court Judge George Thompson said he’ll allow it because, in his view, what Price told the priests did not take place during confession, so it’s fair game.

In May of 2021, Price was in the middle of a divorce and it was his weekend to have custody of the children - 5-year-old Emily and 3-year-old Teddy.

By the time investigators found them dead in his Bellevue home, Price was nowhere to be found. A license plate reader captured his plate in Nevada. According to court documents, we now know how police came to find him.

One of the priests in California he stopped to speak with called 911 during their conversation.

The judge wrote that when Father Foley called the police Price did not try to leave and even waited for officers to arrive. The priest said Price allegedly told him “I’ve killed my children.”

Father Foley said there’s a difference between talking to someone to offer spiritual guidance and the sacrament of taking a confession, adding he’s not bound to the seal of secrecy for what he deemed spiritual guidance.

Another California priest, Father D’Aquila, told investigators that Price had come to him as well about harming someone. The priest told officers that if Price had asked him for absolution he would have had a duty to keep secret the contents of their conversation.

The defense also challenged what Price told investigators. The judge already ruled that it will be allowed. But the defense says Price invoked his right to remain silent. There’s a hearing scheduled for that next week.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.