Portion of Omaha’s Farnam Street to close until December

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several road restrictions have been announced by Omaha Public Works for the coming weeks.

Starting April 24 at 9 a.m., Farnam Street from Saddle Creek Road to South 48th Street will be closed to through traffic. The closure is for street improvements and will be in effect until December 2023.

Starting April 17 at 9 a.m., Center Street from South 67th Street and South 42nd Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound for fiber optic installation for one month.

Starting April 17 at 9 a.m., the intersection of North 16th Street and Binney Street will be closed for utility work for 7 days.

Starting April 17 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., South 33rd Street between L Street and K Street will be closed for street repair for 3 days.

