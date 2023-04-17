We are Local
Police investigating weekend shooting in north Lincoln that injured 3 people

(John Grinvalds)
By Laura Halm
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting in north Lincoln that injured multiple people early Sunday morning.

According to LPD, at 2:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area near Portia and Adams Street on a report of shots fired.

LPD claims that responding officers found a number of shell casings at an apartment complex parking lot.

Three people, a short time later, with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle, according to police.

The victims are a 31-year-old man, 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, LPD explained, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators are asking those who witnessed this shooting to come forward with information, including video or pictures. Anyone with information can call (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

