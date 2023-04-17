Omaha runners participating in 2023 Boston Marathon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday was an emotional day in Boston.

This past weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing that killed three spectators and injured more than 200.

There was a private wreath-laying ceremony, a new commemorative finish line and a special emblem unveiled saying: “One Boston Day.”

Monday is the race and Omaha runners are participating.

“I do think there will be a lot of emotion,” said Seth Marek of Omaha. “Especially for the people who live here in Boston and went through that.”

Sunday night, Seth Marek was resting up for the Boston Marathon Monday morning. He’s with three other runners from Omaha - two of them have never done the Boston race before. Seth ran last year.

“Coming from Omaha and running, you get to a place like this and you’re running with 30,000 other people. It’s really a crazy experience,” Seth said. It’s just shoulder-to-shoulder for a while. All you can hear is dead quiet and a lot of footsteps at the beginning.

The OPPD lineman says working in the midwestern weather may give him an edge.

“It looks like we might get rained on tomorrow. Those are the types of conditions I work every day being a lineman. That’s toughened me up a bit.

Seth says he trained a little bit differently this year and is looking to run the 26.2 miles in just under 2 hours and 50 minutes.

