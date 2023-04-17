Omaha Police looking for more information on shooting at party

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were injured in an overnight shooting at a party, but police have little information about the incident and are asking for help from the public to fill in the details.

Omaha Police were called to Nebraska Medical Center at 1:26 a.m. Monday to talk with a 21-year-old and 22-year-old who had been shot at a party, according to the OPD news release. The two men’s injuries were not life-threatening.

“The victims offered little information about what occurred, but investigators determined the shooting took place at a party at an undetermined location,” the release states.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

