Nebraska State Patrol warns of spoofed phone numbers claiming to be law enforcement

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Phone spoofing is a common scam and there have been recent reports of scammers pretending to be members of the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, there have been two recent reports out of Lincoln and Grand Island of residents getting phone calls that appear to be from NSP offices. The numbers were spoofed, a mimicked number from someone trying to conceal their identity.

Authorities say the recipients of the calls thankfully didn’t fall for the scams.

SCAM ALERT: NSP has learned that scammers are spoofing NSP phone numbers to try to scam victims.



The scammers claim their victims have warrants or need to pay fines.



NSP does NOT contact the public in those ways. Don't fall for it. pic.twitter.com/SHBACnBwnG — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) April 17, 2023

“Scammers will use any method they think may work to try to steal your money or personal information,” said Colonel John Bolduc, the Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Scammers often attempt to pose as a trusted entity, such as law enforcement. In this case, they are posing as Nebraska State Patrol representatives.”

The Nebraska State Patrol recommends the public be aware of the scam and know to never provide personal or financial information over the phone unless you initiate the call yourself, or if you’re completely sure you’re talking to the right person.

“Any reputable organization will allow you to hang up and call back so you can ensure you are speaking to the correct entity and aren’t being scammed,” the Nebraska State Patrol said in a release.

