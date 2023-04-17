We are Local
Nebraska State Patrol arrests one, locates missing juvenile after I-80 pursuit

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state troopers assisted Seward County authorities in arresting a driver and locating a missing teen after a pursuit Sunday evening.

At about 8:40 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a speeding Honda Civic in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Bradshaw. The driver refused to yield and accelerated to speeds over 100 miles per hour before a pursuit was initiated.

Another trooper was able to fire stop sticks and bring the vehicle to a stop about 40 miles down the road. The driver and passenger then fled on foot across the westbound lanes before being taken into custody by additional troopers and Seward County deputies. The entire pursuit lasted a little over 20 minutes.

A second passenger remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen.

The driver, 27-year-old Edwin Portillo Barrientos of Lincoln, was arrested on multiple charges, including driving with a revoked license, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property and multiple outstanding warrants. He was booked into the York County Jail.

The passenger who fled, a 17-year-old female, had been reported missing and was booked into the Lancaster County Youth Center for an outstanding warrant.

The second passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

