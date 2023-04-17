We are Local
NDCS: Inmate serving time for murder dies

(Action News 5)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional services says an inmate who was serving time for a murder in Knox County has died.

NDCS says 74-year-old Phillip Privett died on Friday, April 14, at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

“Privett’s sentence began on May 26, 2015,” the department said in a press release. “He was serving a 40 to 60 year sentence for second degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony out of Knox County.”

The cause of Privett’s death has not been released. NDCS added that the 74-year-old was being treated for a medical condition, and that a grand jury will conduct an investigation into the inmate’s death.

NDCS says that Privett would have been eligible for parole in April of 2037, with a tentative release date in December of 2046.

