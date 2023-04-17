Memorial for Omaha shooting victim Karly Wood calls for remembrance and action

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, more than 200 family and friends honored a young Omaha woman on what would’ve been her 21st birthday.

They memorialized Karly Rain Wood, who was shot and killed at a house party in November. Seven others were hurt in that shooting.

Roughly 250 people gathered at Stocks n Bonds Sunday afternoon to remember Wood.

Her family hopes to keep her name alive. They’re also urging the public to call on elected officials to pass stricter punishments for felons.

The man charged with Wood’s murder is Imhotep Davis. Prior to the murder, Davis was convicted of a felony four times.

For Wood’s mom, the memorial was about remembrance and action.

“She completed her assignment. She got it, and she got to go home,” said her mom, Amber Wood. “So maybe someday, I can think that you know what maybe we all just need to figure out our assignment, and we’re all going to go somewhere better.”

Also in attendance were Sen. Pete Ricketts, former State Sen. Suzanne Geist, and Douglas County Sherrif Aaron Hanson.

“We should support rehabilitation and second chances, but we should not be taken advantage of by repeat offenders at the expense of innocent people,” said Hanson.

