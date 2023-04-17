Lincoln pastor returns from Ukraine after delivering humanitarian aid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Back in March, 10/11 NOW shared the story of a Lincoln pastor who planned a trip to Ukraine to bring humanitarian aid and comfort to one of the country’s most embattled regions. Pastor Gary Fuller is back now having spent about two weeks in and around Kherson, which was liberated by Ukrainian forces at the end of last year.

Fuller and his team brought 1,500 boxes of food, which in all could make about 20,000 meals for residents of outlaying villages.

”As far as our mission was concerned and what our goals were, I’d say that got blown out of the water,” Fuller said. “We did 10, 20 times as much as we ever thought the lord would ever allow us to do with these people.”

On the flip side, Fuller said the situation for Ukrainian civilians was far worse than he imagined, and he said he was glad to do what he could to help.

With overwhelming support from the Lincoln community, he went into the trip with thousands of dollars more than the expected $15,000.

The team was able to help with roofing projects and even got some wounded soldiers prosthetic legs.

