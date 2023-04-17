Grand Island man facing attempted murder charge

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing an attempted murder charge among others following an incident over the weekend.

Panom Keolavone, 46, is charged with first degree attempted murder, attempted first degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, terroristic threats, strangulation and child abuse. The six charges are all felonies. Keolavone is also facing a misdemeanor third degree assault charge.

According to Grand Island Police, officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Warren Lane in the northeast part of Grand Island around 1 a.m. Saturday.

It was reported that Keolavone and a 16-year-old boy were in an altercation in the garage of their residence.

After the initial altercation, the boy went to the basement and barricaded himself behind a bedroom door. Police said in the affidavit that Keolavone grabbed a screwdriver and said multiple times that he was going to kill the boy and that the boy was dead.

People at the home were able to get the screwdriver away from the suspect.

GIPD said Keolavone would eventually kick the door in where the boy was hiding. He placed the 16-year-old in a headlock while saying he was going to kill him.

The boy later told police he passed out and couldn’t breath during the chock hold.

Multiple individuals were able to intervene with physical force and get the boy away. The juvenile had visible injuries to his face, body and neck. He also has petechial hemorrhaging in both of his eyes.

Captain Jim Duering said the interference by witnesses may have played a pretty major role to prevent further injury or even death.

He added that with petechial hemorrhaging, it’s when the body is so starved for oxygen that eventually the blood vessels start bursting.

“That will tell you how far this event went,” Capt. Duering said.

Keolavone’s arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Hall County Court.

